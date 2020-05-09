All apartments in Los Angeles
3433 HILLCREST Drive
3433 HILLCREST Drive

3433 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3433 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
NEWLY BUILT GORGEOUS 880 sq ft LOFT STYLE GUEST HOUSE!! 14 foot ceilings, Brand new 82" Samsung Smart TV with all the bells and whistles. Stunning brand new full size kitchen and bathroom, washer &Dryer,Central A/C ad Heat and lush private patio. Remotely operable skylights with black out shades. CAT6 high speed internet connection in several locations. No detail missed. Located steps to the EXPO Line whisking you to the Beach and to DTLA in just minutes. 2 minute walk to the fabulous Highly Likely Cafe.EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY and you DON'T NEED A CAR!! Super private and gated property. VIDEO LINK AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 HILLCREST Drive have any available units?
3433 HILLCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 HILLCREST Drive have?
Some of 3433 HILLCREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 HILLCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3433 HILLCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 HILLCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3433 HILLCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3433 HILLCREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3433 HILLCREST Drive offers parking.
Does 3433 HILLCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3433 HILLCREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 HILLCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 3433 HILLCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3433 HILLCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3433 HILLCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 HILLCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 HILLCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.

