3433 HILLCREST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

NEWLY BUILT GORGEOUS 880 sq ft LOFT STYLE GUEST HOUSE!! 14 foot ceilings, Brand new 82" Samsung Smart TV with all the bells and whistles. Stunning brand new full size kitchen and bathroom, washer &Dryer,Central A/C ad Heat and lush private patio. Remotely operable skylights with black out shades. CAT6 high speed internet connection in several locations. No detail missed. Located steps to the EXPO Line whisking you to the Beach and to DTLA in just minutes. 2 minute walk to the fabulous Highly Likely Cafe.EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY and you DON'T NEED A CAR!! Super private and gated property. VIDEO LINK AVAILABLE