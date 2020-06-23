Amenities

3431 Halderman St - This lovely 3-bedroom/2-bath w/ den features a spacious front lawn and back yard with patio, perfect for summer family fun. The living room includes a fireplace and country wooden accents and flooring throughout the home, ceilings also feature wooden beams. The kitchen includes elegant wooden cabinetry, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances including a stove/cooktop, fridge, dishwasher, and washer and dryer for your convenience. Bedrooms offer ample amounts of closet space. The home is in a prime location, only 10 minutes to the beach and surrounded by a few parks, including the Penmar Golf Course, City of Santa Monica Airport Park. The home is also within a short distance to Santa Monica College, Walgrove Avenue Elementary school, Beethoven Elementary, Mark Twain Middle School, as well as popular eateries on Ocean Park Blvd and 24 HR Fitness center.



