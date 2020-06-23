All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3431 Halderman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3431 Halderman St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

3431 Halderman St

3431 Halderman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3431 Halderman Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3431 Halderman St - This lovely 3-bedroom/2-bath w/ den features a spacious front lawn and back yard with patio, perfect for summer family fun. The living room includes a fireplace and country wooden accents and flooring throughout the home, ceilings also feature wooden beams. The kitchen includes elegant wooden cabinetry, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances including a stove/cooktop, fridge, dishwasher, and washer and dryer for your convenience. Bedrooms offer ample amounts of closet space. The home is in a prime location, only 10 minutes to the beach and surrounded by a few parks, including the Penmar Golf Course, City of Santa Monica Airport Park. The home is also within a short distance to Santa Monica College, Walgrove Avenue Elementary school, Beethoven Elementary, Mark Twain Middle School, as well as popular eateries on Ocean Park Blvd and 24 HR Fitness center.

(RLNE3414902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Halderman St have any available units?
3431 Halderman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 Halderman St have?
Some of 3431 Halderman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Halderman St currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Halderman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Halderman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Halderman St is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Halderman St offer parking?
No, 3431 Halderman St does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Halderman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 Halderman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Halderman St have a pool?
No, 3431 Halderman St does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Halderman St have accessible units?
No, 3431 Halderman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Halderman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 Halderman St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College