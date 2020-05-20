3428 Atwater Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Front one bedroom unit of a Craftsman style 4plex. Imagine yourself lounging on the expansive front porch swing, holding a tall glass, or entertaining friends. Hardwood or tile floors, completely redone bathroom, efficiently designed kitchen with room for a table for casual dining. Fireplace mantel framed by inglenook benches although fireplace no longer operational. Loads of light, only one common wall. Seconds away from Glendale Boulevard with loads of dining and entertainment choices and a weekly farmer's market.

All applicants 18 and over must submit application.

https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.