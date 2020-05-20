All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3428 Atwater Avenue

3428 W Atwater Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3428 W Atwater Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Front one bedroom unit of a Craftsman style 4plex. Imagine yourself lounging on the expansive front porch swing, holding a tall glass, or entertaining friends. Hardwood or tile floors, completely redone bathroom, efficiently designed kitchen with room for a table for casual dining. Fireplace mantel framed by inglenook benches although fireplace no longer operational. Loads of light, only one common wall. Seconds away from Glendale Boulevard with loads of dining and entertainment choices and a weekly farmer's market.
All applicants 18 and over must submit application.
https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Atwater Avenue have any available units?
3428 Atwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3428 Atwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Atwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Atwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3428 Atwater Avenue offer parking?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Atwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Atwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Atwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Atwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Atwater Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Atwater Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

