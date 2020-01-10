3414 ROWENA Avenue

Amenities

Enchanting Character 3-bedroom, 2-bath home plus guest apartment or office with 2 separate entrances. This beautiful 1926 Spanish home includes a large enclosed courtyard with a fountain and fireplace for your ultimate California living. Fireplace in the formal living room; separate dining room with direct access to the courtyard; French doors off the private guest bedroom on the courtyard; Half-Finished basement with laundry room, work space and storage and laundry plenty of storage and closets. Two Car Garage. Located in coveted Los Feliz, moments from popular restaurants and year-round entertainment at the Greek Theater and Griffith Park.