Los Angeles, CA
3414 ROWENA Avenue
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

3414 ROWENA Avenue

3414 Rowena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Enchanting Character 3-bedroom, 2-bath home plus guest apartment or office with 2 separate entrances. This beautiful 1926 Spanish home includes a large enclosed courtyard with a fountain and fireplace for your ultimate California living. Fireplace in the formal living room; separate dining room with direct access to the courtyard; French doors off the private guest bedroom on the courtyard; Half-Finished basement with laundry room, work space and storage and laundry plenty of storage and closets. Two Car Garage. Located in coveted Los Feliz, moments from popular restaurants and year-round entertainment at the Greek Theater and Griffith Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 ROWENA Avenue have any available units?
3414 ROWENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 ROWENA Avenue have?
Some of 3414 ROWENA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 ROWENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3414 ROWENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 ROWENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3414 ROWENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3414 ROWENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3414 ROWENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3414 ROWENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 ROWENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 ROWENA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3414 ROWENA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3414 ROWENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3414 ROWENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 ROWENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 ROWENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
