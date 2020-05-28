All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3414 KELTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3414 KELTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3414 KELTON Avenue

3414 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3414 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Westside Village home, "meticulously cared for" with great curb appeal. Landord pays for Gardener & ALL utilities (DWP- & GAS Co.) This home features 3 bedrooms+ den/office and 2 Baths, an updated kitchen, brand new: refrigerator, washer/dryer, carpet & paint inside. The spacious Living room with wood burning fireplace is open to a dining area which leads to a large private, sunny fenced in yard and open patio...perfect for entertaining. There is also an outside workshop, which would make a nice art studio. Centrally located & an easy commute to Westwood, Santa Monica, Downtown as well as to the studios in both Century City and Culver City. There are 2 off street parking spots, 1 is gated. Shown by appointment, call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 KELTON Avenue have any available units?
3414 KELTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 KELTON Avenue have?
Some of 3414 KELTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 KELTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3414 KELTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 KELTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3414 KELTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3414 KELTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3414 KELTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3414 KELTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 KELTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 KELTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3414 KELTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3414 KELTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3414 KELTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 KELTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 KELTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College