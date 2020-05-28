3414 KELTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Westside Village home, "meticulously cared for" with great curb appeal. Landord pays for Gardener & ALL utilities (DWP- & GAS Co.) This home features 3 bedrooms+ den/office and 2 Baths, an updated kitchen, brand new: refrigerator, washer/dryer, carpet & paint inside. The spacious Living room with wood burning fireplace is open to a dining area which leads to a large private, sunny fenced in yard and open patio...perfect for entertaining. There is also an outside workshop, which would make a nice art studio. Centrally located & an easy commute to Westwood, Santa Monica, Downtown as well as to the studios in both Century City and Culver City. There are 2 off street parking spots, 1 is gated. Shown by appointment, call listing agent.