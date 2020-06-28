3408 Troy Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included stainless steel ceiling fan microwave internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Studio w/Everything included+Hollywood Hills location!! - PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A STUDIO



All Utilities included + Wifi! Charming studio located in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient central location providing quick access to Hollywood, Universal and Warner Brother Studios and Burbank. Kitchen features new cabinetry and counter tops, new stainless steal sink, new stove/oven, along with a toaster oven and microwave. Bedroom with ceiling fan. Lots of closet space. Spacious bathroom with classic clawfoot tub. New energy efficient windows and new flooring throughout. Private entrance from street. There is no living room. Close proximity to Universal Studios, Red Metro Line Station, 101 Freeway, and Hollywood & Highland with world-class shopping and dining.

Available for move-in ASAP! Security Deposit based on credit. Small pets ok with pet deposit.

We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



For inquires please contact:

Rick Velasquez

LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

BRE# 01783509

818.355-2549

Rick@lrsrm.com



(RLNE2977780)