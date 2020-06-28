All apartments in Los Angeles
3408 Troy Dr.

3408 Troy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Troy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Studio w/Everything included+Hollywood Hills location!! - PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A STUDIO

All Utilities included + Wifi! Charming studio located in a quiet neighborhood. Convenient central location providing quick access to Hollywood, Universal and Warner Brother Studios and Burbank. Kitchen features new cabinetry and counter tops, new stainless steal sink, new stove/oven, along with a toaster oven and microwave. Bedroom with ceiling fan. Lots of closet space. Spacious bathroom with classic clawfoot tub. New energy efficient windows and new flooring throughout. Private entrance from street. There is no living room. Close proximity to Universal Studios, Red Metro Line Station, 101 Freeway, and Hollywood & Highland with world-class shopping and dining.
Available for move-in ASAP! Security Deposit based on credit. Small pets ok with pet deposit.
We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

For inquires please contact:
Rick Velasquez
LRS Realty & Management, Inc.
BRE# 01783509
818.355-2549
Rick@lrsrm.com

(RLNE2977780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Troy Dr. have any available units?
3408 Troy Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Troy Dr. have?
Some of 3408 Troy Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Troy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Troy Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Troy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Troy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Troy Dr. offer parking?
No, 3408 Troy Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Troy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Troy Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Troy Dr. have a pool?
No, 3408 Troy Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Troy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3408 Troy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Troy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Troy Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
