3408 FLOYD Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Centrally located home in Lake Hollywood, offers 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Upstairs features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has direct street access making it perfect for a studio or office. Large living room over looking views of the hills. Kitchen with massive center island and plenty of counter space. Downstairs offers its own separate entrance, a private office/study, master suite with walk-in closet, second bedroom and a bonus living/den area. Finished 2 car garage with direct access and laundry room. Close proximity to hiking, restaurants, studios and freeways.