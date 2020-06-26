All apartments in Los Angeles
3408 FLOYD Terrace

3408 Floyd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Floyd Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Centrally located home in Lake Hollywood, offers 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Upstairs features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has direct street access making it perfect for a studio or office. Large living room over looking views of the hills. Kitchen with massive center island and plenty of counter space. Downstairs offers its own separate entrance, a private office/study, master suite with walk-in closet, second bedroom and a bonus living/den area. Finished 2 car garage with direct access and laundry room. Close proximity to hiking, restaurants, studios and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 FLOYD Terrace have any available units?
3408 FLOYD Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 FLOYD Terrace have?
Some of 3408 FLOYD Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 FLOYD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3408 FLOYD Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 FLOYD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3408 FLOYD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3408 FLOYD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3408 FLOYD Terrace offers parking.
Does 3408 FLOYD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 FLOYD Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 FLOYD Terrace have a pool?
No, 3408 FLOYD Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3408 FLOYD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3408 FLOYD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 FLOYD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 FLOYD Terrace has units with dishwashers.
