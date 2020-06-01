3406 Glendon Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

STEVE of Angels Realty (DRE LIC # 01868104) proudly presents:Lawler Apts.1 Bed Loft /1.5 Baths$ 2350.00 2nd Month Rent Free!!!Approximately 780 Sq. Ft. www.angelsrealty.net(818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netQuaint 27-Unit ComplexRestaurants/ShoppingEasy Access Via the 10 Fwy.Charnock Road Elementary SchoolPalms Middle SchoolVenice Senior High SchoolNear Mar Vista Recreation CenterExterior Amenities: Sparkling Swimming PoolCourtyard w/Spanish TileB.B.Q. Grills by PoolsideSucculentsLaundry Room on PremisesPicnic Table w/ UmbrellaManager On-Site1-Subterranean Parking SpaceInterior Features:Security DoorUnit Above Street LevelCompletely RemodeledN.Y.C. Style Loft25 Foot Exposed Wood Beam CeilingsLight and Bright Unit High Windows at EntryNew Matte Hardwood FloorsPlantation ShuttersFireplace Encased by Stone w/Mantle~~~ Not Mickey~~~ LolVaulted CeilingsBase MouldingsDining Room with Airplane Fan w/ Remote Recess LightsWall A/CCentral HeatCarpeted StaircaseStorage Under StairwellAirplane Fan w/Remote at Dining AreaCompletely Renovated KitchenLuxurious Granite Counter-topsWhite Tile Backsplash Soft-Close Cabinets/Drawers w/Chrome HandlesStainless Steel Appliances:Refrigerator/FreezerDishwasher Gas Oven/Stove w/HoodBuilt-in MicrowaveVigo Industrial Faucet Dual Aluminum Sink BasinsSink DisposalModern Fixture Plantation ShuttersBrush Chrome Pull-Down FaucetGuest/Wardrobe Closets in Hallway1/2 Bathroom DownstairsGranite Counter VanitySoft-Close Cabinets (Brown)Brush Chrome Faucet/Paper Holder/Towel RackMirror Medicine CabinetLoft w/Plantation ShuttersNew Plush CarpetRoom Panel DividerDrop LightsBase MouldingsSliding DoorMirror ClosetsChanging RoomWall A/CGlass Enclosed Shower/Tub Combo WindowGranite Counter VanitySoft-Close Cabinets/DrawerBrush Nickel Faucet/Paper Holder/Towel HookMirror Medicine CabinetAccent WallsWalk-in ClosetBase/Crown MouldingsCats Ok w/additional $ 400.00 depositSo what are you waiting for?Contact STEVE and start settle-in!You may call as late as you like for I



Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,