Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3406 Glendon Ave.

3406 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
STEVE of Angels Realty (DRE LIC # 01868104)   proudly presents:Lawler Apts.1 Bed Loft /1.5 Baths$ 2350.00 2nd Month Rent Free!!!Approximately 780 Sq. Ft. www.angelsrealty.net(818) 577-8499steve@angelsrealty.netQuaint 27-Unit ComplexRestaurants/ShoppingEasy Access Via the 10 Fwy.Charnock Road Elementary SchoolPalms Middle SchoolVenice Senior High SchoolNear Mar Vista Recreation CenterExterior Amenities: Sparkling Swimming PoolCourtyard w/Spanish TileB.B.Q. Grills by PoolsideSucculentsLaundry Room on PremisesPicnic Table w/ UmbrellaManager On-Site1-Subterranean Parking SpaceInterior Features:Security DoorUnit Above Street LevelCompletely RemodeledN.Y.C. Style Loft25 Foot Exposed Wood Beam CeilingsLight and Bright Unit High Windows at EntryNew Matte Hardwood FloorsPlantation ShuttersFireplace Encased by Stone w/Mantle~~~ Not Mickey~~~ LolVaulted CeilingsBase MouldingsDining Room with Airplane Fan w/ Remote Recess LightsWall A/CCentral HeatCarpeted StaircaseStorage Under StairwellAirplane Fan w/Remote at Dining AreaCompletely Renovated KitchenLuxurious Granite Counter-topsWhite Tile Backsplash Soft-Close Cabinets/Drawers w/Chrome HandlesStainless Steel Appliances:Refrigerator/FreezerDishwasher  Gas Oven/Stove w/HoodBuilt-in MicrowaveVigo Industrial Faucet Dual Aluminum Sink BasinsSink DisposalModern Fixture Plantation ShuttersBrush Chrome Pull-Down FaucetGuest/Wardrobe Closets in Hallway1/2 Bathroom DownstairsGranite Counter VanitySoft-Close Cabinets (Brown)Brush Chrome Faucet/Paper Holder/Towel RackMirror Medicine CabinetLoft w/Plantation ShuttersNew Plush CarpetRoom Panel DividerDrop LightsBase MouldingsSliding DoorMirror ClosetsChanging RoomWall A/CGlass Enclosed Shower/Tub Combo WindowGranite Counter VanitySoft-Close Cabinets/DrawerBrush Nickel Faucet/Paper Holder/Towel HookMirror Medicine CabinetAccent WallsWalk-in ClosetBase/Crown MouldingsCats Ok w/additional $ 400.00 depositSo what are you waiting for?Contact STEVE and start settle-in!You may call as late as you like for I

Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Glendon Ave. have any available units?
3406 Glendon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Glendon Ave. have?
Some of 3406 Glendon Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Glendon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Glendon Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Glendon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Glendon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3406 Glendon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Glendon Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3406 Glendon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Glendon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Glendon Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3406 Glendon Ave. has a pool.
Does 3406 Glendon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3406 Glendon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Glendon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Glendon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
