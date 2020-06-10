All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3401 Rodeo Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3401 Rodeo Rd.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3401 Rodeo Rd.

3401 W Rodeo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3401 W Rodeo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home with large backyard - Beautifully renovated, large three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. This single family home boasts new stainless steel appliances, stacked in-unit washer and dryer, and renovations throughout. Home has a large backyard with orange and lemon tree. There is an additional room attached to the two-car covered garage with entrance from the back alley. Don't miss your chance to live in this tastefully removed and updated home in the heart of Los Angeles, closely located to Expo lines.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Rodeo Rd. have any available units?
3401 Rodeo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Rodeo Rd. have?
Some of 3401 Rodeo Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Rodeo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Rodeo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Rodeo Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Rodeo Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3401 Rodeo Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Rodeo Rd. offers parking.
Does 3401 Rodeo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Rodeo Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Rodeo Rd. have a pool?
No, 3401 Rodeo Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Rodeo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3401 Rodeo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Rodeo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Rodeo Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College