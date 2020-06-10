3401 Rodeo Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated home with large backyard - Beautifully renovated, large three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. This single family home boasts new stainless steel appliances, stacked in-unit washer and dryer, and renovations throughout. Home has a large backyard with orange and lemon tree. There is an additional room attached to the two-car covered garage with entrance from the back alley. Don't miss your chance to live in this tastefully removed and updated home in the heart of Los Angeles, closely located to Expo lines.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4832930)