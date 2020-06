Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Beautiful classic Encino home located south of the Boulevard near Mulholland Drive. Very easy access to the Westside. Beautiful double-door entry opens up to a open living space outfitted with top of the line furnishings. Beautiful views of the hillside from the large patio outfitted with a gleaming pool. Nice sized kitchen perfect for those who love to entertain. Three big bedrooms with good sized closets. Bask in the sun in the beautiful Californian weather or enjoy a nice night in with the family at this classic Encino estate!