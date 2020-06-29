3400 Pacific Ave 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Marina peninsula 2 bedroom with AC, elevator - Property Id: 309324



Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths located one block from the beach and 5 minute walk to shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd! This corner unit features brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout, heat and air conditioning, private balconies, new Caesarstone counter tops in kitchen, lots of light, gas fireplace, walk-in closets in both bedrooms and stack washer dryer in unit. The building has a commercial elevator as well as an intercom system. 2 car tandem parking in secure garage. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309324

Property Id 309324



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889769)