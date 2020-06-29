All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3400 Pacific Ave 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3400 Pacific Ave 103
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:51 AM

3400 Pacific Ave 103

3400 Pacific Avenue · (310) 821-7245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3400 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 103 · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Marina peninsula 2 bedroom with AC, elevator - Property Id: 309324

Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths located one block from the beach and 5 minute walk to shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd! This corner unit features brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout, heat and air conditioning, private balconies, new Caesarstone counter tops in kitchen, lots of light, gas fireplace, walk-in closets in both bedrooms and stack washer dryer in unit. The building has a commercial elevator as well as an intercom system. 2 car tandem parking in secure garage. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309324
Property Id 309324

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 have any available units?
3400 Pacific Ave 103 has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 have?
Some of 3400 Pacific Ave 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Pacific Ave 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Pacific Ave 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Pacific Ave 103 pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Pacific Ave 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Pacific Ave 103 offers parking.
Does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Pacific Ave 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 have a pool?
No, 3400 Pacific Ave 103 does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 have accessible units?
No, 3400 Pacific Ave 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Pacific Ave 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Pacific Ave 103 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3400 Pacific Ave 103?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity