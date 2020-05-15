All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3380 Manning CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3380 Manning CT
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3380 Manning CT

3380 Manning Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3380 Manning Court, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3380 Manning CT. - Meticulously remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom mid-century home nestled in the coveted neighborhood of Cheviot Hills on a cul-de-sac. This home features an expansive living room, formal dining room, updated bathroom with separate tub and shower and spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space. The kitchen has been fully modernized with new cabinetry, porcelain tile flooring, Caesarstone quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Additional highlights include central air, washer and dryer, two-car garage w/side access and private backyard with covered patio and fruit trees. Centrally located near freeway access, Metro Expo line station (Palms), the Griffin Club, the Cheviot Hills Shopping Center, several parks, downtown Culver City and Castle Heights Elementary School. Property is available if active on MLS. Check private remarks for additional information.

Easy to show: call, text or email at 310-420-8404 / josh@powerpropertygrp.com.
Please note the following:
(1) Minimum lease term of 1 year
(2) Pet(s) ok w/additional deposit
(3) Renter sets up and pays DWP (water, sewer, electricity, trash) bill, gas bill and renter's insurance
(4) Landlord pays for landscaping services
(5) Shown with partial furnishing which can be available upon request (leather couches, dining table and chairs, flat screen tv and queen size bed)

(RLNE5392122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 Manning CT have any available units?
3380 Manning CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3380 Manning CT have?
Some of 3380 Manning CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 Manning CT currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Manning CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Manning CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3380 Manning CT is pet friendly.
Does 3380 Manning CT offer parking?
Yes, 3380 Manning CT offers parking.
Does 3380 Manning CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3380 Manning CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Manning CT have a pool?
No, 3380 Manning CT does not have a pool.
Does 3380 Manning CT have accessible units?
No, 3380 Manning CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Manning CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3380 Manning CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College