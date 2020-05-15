Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3380 Manning CT. - Meticulously remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom mid-century home nestled in the coveted neighborhood of Cheviot Hills on a cul-de-sac. This home features an expansive living room, formal dining room, updated bathroom with separate tub and shower and spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space. The kitchen has been fully modernized with new cabinetry, porcelain tile flooring, Caesarstone quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Additional highlights include central air, washer and dryer, two-car garage w/side access and private backyard with covered patio and fruit trees. Centrally located near freeway access, Metro Expo line station (Palms), the Griffin Club, the Cheviot Hills Shopping Center, several parks, downtown Culver City and Castle Heights Elementary School. Property is available if active on MLS. Check private remarks for additional information.



Easy to show: call, text or email at 310-420-8404 / josh@powerpropertygrp.com.

Please note the following:

(1) Minimum lease term of 1 year

(2) Pet(s) ok w/additional deposit

(3) Renter sets up and pays DWP (water, sewer, electricity, trash) bill, gas bill and renter's insurance

(4) Landlord pays for landscaping services

(5) Shown with partial furnishing which can be available upon request (leather couches, dining table and chairs, flat screen tv and queen size bed)



