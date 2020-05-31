Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3370 Camino De La Cumbre Available 04/01/19 Perfect quiet location for this easy access to the valley and west side - If you want privacy, seclusion, experience of tranquilly & peace, this Spanish-stye,

tree nestled 3bed, 2bath & 2 yards house is for you: One yard, as you enter the

flower garden, chirping of birds & sound of water fountain will whisk your worries

away while you relax on your hammock or treehouse. 2nd yard provides space for

entertainment, BBQ, & a private pool. 2-car garage w/ washer/dryer & storage space.

Once inside, you find the warmth of quality materials wisely embedded in an open

living area that connects the cozy living-room w/ the dining room & the spacious

kitchen fully equipped w/ all Viking appliances. Sit next to the fireplace, open the

bifold window experiencing an outdoor & indoor living if you choose. Master bedroom

w/ ensuite marble bathroom includes 12 body jets & 2 rain shower heads plus his &

hers sinks. Your guests will enjoy onyx lit bathroom with a jet tub. Home. This home is very private with two large yards that makes you feel like you are in the forest. - Call this home.

(RLNE2044134)



(RLNE2044134)