3370 Camino De La Cumbre
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

3370 Camino De La Cumbre

3370 N Camino De La Cumbre · No Longer Available
Location

3370 N Camino De La Cumbre, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3370 Camino De La Cumbre Available 04/01/19 Perfect quiet location for this easy access to the valley and west side - If you want privacy, seclusion, experience of tranquilly & peace, this Spanish-stye,
tree nestled 3bed, 2bath & 2 yards house is for you: One yard, as you enter the
flower garden, chirping of birds & sound of water fountain will whisk your worries
away while you relax on your hammock or treehouse. 2nd yard provides space for
entertainment, BBQ, & a private pool. 2-car garage w/ washer/dryer & storage space.
Once inside, you find the warmth of quality materials wisely embedded in an open
living area that connects the cozy living-room w/ the dining room & the spacious
kitchen fully equipped w/ all Viking appliances. Sit next to the fireplace, open the
bifold window experiencing an outdoor & indoor living if you choose. Master bedroom
w/ ensuite marble bathroom includes 12 body jets & 2 rain shower heads plus his &
hers sinks. Your guests will enjoy onyx lit bathroom with a jet tub. Perfect quiet location for this easy access to the valley and west side Home. This home is very private with two large yards that makes you feel like you are in the forest. - Call this home.

(RLNE2044134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre have any available units?
3370 Camino De La Cumbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre have?
Some of 3370 Camino De La Cumbre's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3370 Camino De La Cumbre currently offering any rent specials?
3370 Camino De La Cumbre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3370 Camino De La Cumbre pet-friendly?
Yes, 3370 Camino De La Cumbre is pet friendly.
Does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre offer parking?
Yes, 3370 Camino De La Cumbre offers parking.
Does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3370 Camino De La Cumbre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre have a pool?
Yes, 3370 Camino De La Cumbre has a pool.
Does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre have accessible units?
Yes, 3370 Camino De La Cumbre has accessible units.
Does 3370 Camino De La Cumbre have units with dishwashers?
No, 3370 Camino De La Cumbre does not have units with dishwashers.
