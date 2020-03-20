Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3369 McLaughlin Ave. Available 07/24/19 Recently remodeled home in Mar Vista - 3369 McLaughlin Ave - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER FOR SHOWING. Set on one of Mar Vista's most iconic streets and set back to maintain quiet from minimal traffic noise, this house is located near high-performing Mar Vista Elementary School, close to major freeways, LAX, Colonial Corners (Whole Foods, Starbucks) and Mar Vista Park with seasonal swimming pool, tennis courts, and roller hockey rink. Owner is moving back east and is not quite ready to give up this home she has loved and cared for for 16 years. She would love to have the right persons or family enjoy this gem of a home. All pets are welcome. Recently remodeled (new floors, sanded and polished hardwoods, new kitchen counter (Ceaserstone), new brick fireplace facade) on large, lush, landscaped lot with high end appliances (Ilve stove, Frigidaire refrigerator and dishwasher) with large open living space that lets in the beauty of the backyard. Large master with ample closet and ensuite bath with shower only. Second large and third medium sized bedrooms (one used as office now) with shared bath with shower and separate tub. Washer/dryer and microwave also included.



Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, trash, water); owner pays for weekly gardener.



(RLNE4994310)