3369 McLaughlin Ave.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

3369 McLaughlin Ave.

3369 Mclaughlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3369 Mclaughlin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3369 McLaughlin Ave. Available 07/24/19 Recently remodeled home in Mar Vista - 3369 McLaughlin Ave - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER FOR SHOWING. Set on one of Mar Vista's most iconic streets and set back to maintain quiet from minimal traffic noise, this house is located near high-performing Mar Vista Elementary School, close to major freeways, LAX, Colonial Corners (Whole Foods, Starbucks) and Mar Vista Park with seasonal swimming pool, tennis courts, and roller hockey rink. Owner is moving back east and is not quite ready to give up this home she has loved and cared for for 16 years. She would love to have the right persons or family enjoy this gem of a home. All pets are welcome. Recently remodeled (new floors, sanded and polished hardwoods, new kitchen counter (Ceaserstone), new brick fireplace facade) on large, lush, landscaped lot with high end appliances (Ilve stove, Frigidaire refrigerator and dishwasher) with large open living space that lets in the beauty of the backyard. Large master with ample closet and ensuite bath with shower only. Second large and third medium sized bedrooms (one used as office now) with shared bath with shower and separate tub. Washer/dryer and microwave also included.

Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, trash, water); owner pays for weekly gardener.

(RLNE4994310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. have any available units?
3369 McLaughlin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. have?
Some of 3369 McLaughlin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 McLaughlin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3369 McLaughlin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 McLaughlin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3369 McLaughlin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. offer parking?
No, 3369 McLaughlin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3369 McLaughlin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3369 McLaughlin Ave. has a pool.
Does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3369 McLaughlin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 McLaughlin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3369 McLaughlin Ave. has units with dishwashers.
