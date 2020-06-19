336 Pershing Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel car charging

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car charging parking garage

Beachside Apartment w/ Ocean view in Silicon Beach - Property Id: 218886



Completely renovated property with an ocean view and a 5 minute walk from the sand in Silicon Beach. Entire unit is brand new! New bathroom, new kitchen, new Stainless steel appliances, new windows, new doors, new floor.

-New washer/dryer onsite. Electric car charging station hook-up. Off street parking in covered garage.

-5 minute drive to the 90 Freeway.

-5 minute drive to the RUNWAY in Playa Vista, Waterside Shopping Center and Marina Marketplace both in Marina Del Rey

-5 minute walk to Del Rey Lagoon Trail

-Less than 5 minute Bike ride to South Bay bike path



(Photos Coming Soon!)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218886

Property Id 218886



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5529125)