336 Pershing Dr

Beachside Apartment w/ Ocean view in Silicon Beach - Property Id: 218886
Completely renovated property with an ocean view and a 5 minute walk from the sand in Silicon Beach. Entire unit is brand new! New bathroom, new kitchen, new Stainless steel appliances, new windows, new doors, new floor.
-New washer/dryer onsite. Electric car charging station hook-up. Off street parking in covered garage.
-5 minute drive to the 90 Freeway.
-5 minute drive to the RUNWAY in Playa Vista, Waterside Shopping Center and Marina Marketplace both in Marina Del Rey
-5 minute walk to Del Rey Lagoon Trail
-Less than 5 minute Bike ride to South Bay bike path
No Pets Allowed
