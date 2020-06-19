All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

336 Pershing Dr

336 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 Pershing Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
car charging
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
Beachside Apartment w/ Ocean view in Silicon Beach - Property Id: 218886

Completely renovated property with an ocean view and a 5 minute walk from the sand in Silicon Beach. Entire unit is brand new! New bathroom, new kitchen, new Stainless steel appliances, new windows, new doors, new floor.
-New washer/dryer onsite. Electric car charging station hook-up. Off street parking in covered garage.
-5 minute drive to the 90 Freeway.
-5 minute drive to the RUNWAY in Playa Vista, Waterside Shopping Center and Marina Marketplace both in Marina Del Rey
-5 minute walk to Del Rey Lagoon Trail
-Less than 5 minute Bike ride to South Bay bike path

(Photos Coming Soon!)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218886
Property Id 218886

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5529125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Pershing Dr have any available units?
336 Pershing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Pershing Dr have?
Some of 336 Pershing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Pershing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
336 Pershing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Pershing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 336 Pershing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 336 Pershing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 336 Pershing Dr offers parking.
Does 336 Pershing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 Pershing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Pershing Dr have a pool?
No, 336 Pershing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 336 Pershing Dr have accessible units?
No, 336 Pershing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Pershing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Pershing Dr has units with dishwashers.

