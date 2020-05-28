3355 TARECO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful light-filled, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home located in the private and serene neighborhood of Hollywood Knolls. Enjoy the beautiful city and valley views from every room of this charming home. An entertainer's dream with open living and family room area with central double-sided fireplace and wet bar. Sliding glass doors lead out to a newly remodeled deck fully equipped with a barbecue, mini fridge, and flat screen television. Kitchen features granite countertops, an abundance of cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Separate formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors. En-suite master bedroom with romantic fireplace and seating area. Master bathroom with walk-in shower and large Jacuzzi tub. Guest bedrooms features spacious closets with built-ins and sliding doors leading to a large deck overlooking the canyon. Lushly landscaped large flat backyard. Spacious two-car garage with extra storage in addition to a washer and dryer.