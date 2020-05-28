All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

3355 TARECO Drive

3355 Tareco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Tareco Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful light-filled, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home located in the private and serene neighborhood of Hollywood Knolls. Enjoy the beautiful city and valley views from every room of this charming home. An entertainer's dream with open living and family room area with central double-sided fireplace and wet bar. Sliding glass doors lead out to a newly remodeled deck fully equipped with a barbecue, mini fridge, and flat screen television. Kitchen features granite countertops, an abundance of cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Separate formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors. En-suite master bedroom with romantic fireplace and seating area. Master bathroom with walk-in shower and large Jacuzzi tub. Guest bedrooms features spacious closets with built-ins and sliding doors leading to a large deck overlooking the canyon. Lushly landscaped large flat backyard. Spacious two-car garage with extra storage in addition to a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 TARECO Drive have any available units?
3355 TARECO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 TARECO Drive have?
Some of 3355 TARECO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 TARECO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3355 TARECO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 TARECO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3355 TARECO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3355 TARECO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3355 TARECO Drive offers parking.
Does 3355 TARECO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3355 TARECO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 TARECO Drive have a pool?
No, 3355 TARECO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3355 TARECO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3355 TARECO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 TARECO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3355 TARECO Drive has units with dishwashers.
