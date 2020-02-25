All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3355 GLENHURST Avenue
3355 GLENHURST Avenue

3355 W Glenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3355 W Glenhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Classic Tudor in Atwater Village with a bohemian vibe available for lease! Stroll up the front walk shaded by mature trees surrounded by drought tolerant landscaping. Enter into a bright spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and picture windows showcasing the front garden. The formal dining room invites you to the updated kitchen with cork floors and spacious laundry room. A central hallway leads to a guest bedroom and full bath, as well as a den/bedroom with powder room. Walk into the light and luxurious master suite featuring high ceilings, a custom marble tile bath, walk in closet, and access to the expansive back garden. Under the shade trees or in the sun, you can find multiple areas to lounge, entertain and even create a vegetable garden. Just a few blocks from Atwater's best boutiques and eateries on Glendale Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
3355 GLENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 3355 GLENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 GLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3355 GLENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 GLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3355 GLENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3355 GLENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3355 GLENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 3355 GLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3355 GLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 GLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3355 GLENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
