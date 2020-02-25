3355 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Classic Tudor in Atwater Village with a bohemian vibe available for lease! Stroll up the front walk shaded by mature trees surrounded by drought tolerant landscaping. Enter into a bright spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and picture windows showcasing the front garden. The formal dining room invites you to the updated kitchen with cork floors and spacious laundry room. A central hallway leads to a guest bedroom and full bath, as well as a den/bedroom with powder room. Walk into the light and luxurious master suite featuring high ceilings, a custom marble tile bath, walk in closet, and access to the expansive back garden. Under the shade trees or in the sun, you can find multiple areas to lounge, entertain and even create a vegetable garden. Just a few blocks from Atwater's best boutiques and eateries on Glendale Blvd!