Los Angeles, CA
335 E 56th St
335 E 56th St

335 East 56th Street · (888) 236-1943
Location

335 East 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
new construction
Be the first to live in this completely new home situated within an amazing South LA location! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bonus room, 1750 sq.ft. detached single family home will be perfect for you and your family! When you walk inside, you are welcomed by an open floor plan with a livingroom and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with cabinets for ample storage space and it is open to the living room. In addition, there is one bedroom, one bathroom, and a bonus room on the main floor. The home comes with a designated laundry space for washer and dryer for your convenience. The upper floor has a wide balcony facing the front of the house for extra outdoor space, which could be accessed by 2 upstairs bedrooms. The upper floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 master bedroom with a master bathroom.

This location is amazing for schools, leisure, and commute! The home is situated right in the middle and within walking distances of all 3 local schools - Estrella Elementary School, Los Angeles Academy Middle School, and Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School. For leisure, you are in short walking distance to nearby South Los Angeles Wetlands Park and South Park Recreation Center. Close proximity to highway 110 and the central LA location allow for easy commute. Section 8 voucher tenants are welcomed to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 E 56th St have any available units?
335 E 56th St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 E 56th St have?
Some of 335 E 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
335 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 E 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 335 E 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 335 E 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 335 E 56th St offers parking.
Does 335 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 E 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 335 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 335 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 335 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
