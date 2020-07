Amenities

garbage disposal parking recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

READY TO MOVE -Completely remodeled one bedroom unit with parking - CUTE..This cute one bedroom unit has been completely remolded with New windows, laminated flooring throughout, new bathroom and kitchen cabinets, lighting fixtures, stove air vent and blinds. Stove is ordered ( black and Stainless . New sink has garbage disposal. A must see, close to LA, Glendale, Pasadena. One assigned off street parking. Included water, to a certain limit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685897)