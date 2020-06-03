3341 Country Club Dr

Amenities

Charming home in Hancock Park, exquisitely updated with exceptional attention to detail. Light and bright living space with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a Guest house. Beautiful large windows grace the living room, with gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Chefs kitchen equipped with a stove, wine cooler, and large center island. The yard and outdoor space is artistically designed with landscaping and fountains, perfect for entertaining. Furnished with authentic vintage pieces. The property is large enough to sleep twelve People, yet intimate enough for a romanti...c hideaway for two. Outdoors: We invite you to relax outside on the beautiful and tropical Backyard Setting with pool, waterfalls and fountain. outdoor bar or lounge on a chaise in the sun, The patio is covered is excellent for entertaining, as there is a 2 top table,2 chairs and Patio Loveseat and an outdoor fire Pit. Indoors: The great room features a large sectional for plenty of seating, fireplace, HDTV, and beautiful French doors that let in natural light The dining area is bright and cheery with seating for 8, and a French door leading to the Tropical Backyard. custom cabinets and is fully equipped with everything you need. Pool house - the pool house is a private, 600 sq. ft. lofted one bedroom with central air and heat. The large windows overlook the soothing fountain and shared courtyard and pool. Bedrooms: Master Bedroom Suite: King-size bed with fireplace, stunning pool views, and private French door that open out to the pool and rear patio. Private attached bathtub, shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Suite 2 is a beautiful second master complete with Queen Size bed and private attached Shower with sink. Bedroom 3 features a queen bed, reach-in closet and private attached Shower with sink. Bedroom 4,