334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

This property is located between Korea-town and Hancock Park and is minutes away from

Downtown Los Angeles in Mid Wilshire.



The Wilshire area lies north of the Santa Monica Freeway (Interstate 10), east of Beverly

Hills, west of Downtown, and south of Hollywood.



Nearby Restaurants include Chinese House Hao CHI, Cafe Primo, Denny's, Seong Buk Dong, Pinoy

Goodah, and the Crazy Hook.



The nearest grocery store is Hannam as well as it is nearby the Shatto Recreation Center.

Nearby Shopping include The Show, The flower, Jones Apparel group and Yoora Inc.