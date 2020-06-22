All apartments in Los Angeles
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305

334 North Heliotrope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

334 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This property is located between Korea-town and Hancock Park and is minutes away from
Downtown Los Angeles in Mid Wilshire.

The Wilshire area lies north of the Santa Monica Freeway (Interstate 10), east of Beverly
Hills, west of Downtown, and south of Hollywood.

Nearby Restaurants include Chinese House Hao CHI, Cafe Primo, Denny's, Seong Buk Dong, Pinoy
Goodah, and the Crazy Hook.

The nearest grocery store is Hannam as well as it is nearby the Shatto Recreation Center.
Nearby Shopping include The Show, The flower, Jones Apparel group and Yoora Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 have any available units?
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 pet-friendly?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 offer parking?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 does not offer parking.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 have a pool?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 have accessible units?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 305 does not have units with air conditioning.
