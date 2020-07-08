334 Aderno Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Enjoy Pacific coastline and Queen's Necklace views from this one story home located on a quiet street above the Prestigious Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades. Sun filled on a quiet street with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring. Living room, dining room, great room and master suite with retreat enjoy views of the ocean. Updated kitchen with stainless streel appliances. All just minutes to the beach and Village just south of Sunset. This home has a gated entry driveway and courtyard. There is ample space in the front and back yards with stone surfaces. Marquez Charter School District. 949.433.5655 Melanie Blau