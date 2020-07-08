All apartments in Los Angeles
334 Aderno Way

Location

334 Aderno Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Enjoy Pacific coastline and Queen's Necklace views from this one story home located on a quiet street above the Prestigious Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades. Sun filled on a quiet street with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring. Living room, dining room, great room and master suite with retreat enjoy views of the ocean. Updated kitchen with stainless streel appliances. All just minutes to the beach and Village just south of Sunset. This home has a gated entry driveway and courtyard. There is ample space in the front and back yards with stone surfaces. Marquez Charter School District. 949.433.5655 Melanie Blau

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Aderno Way have any available units?
334 Aderno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Aderno Way have?
Some of 334 Aderno Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Aderno Way currently offering any rent specials?
334 Aderno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Aderno Way pet-friendly?
No, 334 Aderno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 334 Aderno Way offer parking?
Yes, 334 Aderno Way offers parking.
Does 334 Aderno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Aderno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Aderno Way have a pool?
No, 334 Aderno Way does not have a pool.
Does 334 Aderno Way have accessible units?
No, 334 Aderno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Aderno Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Aderno Way has units with dishwashers.
