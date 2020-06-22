All apartments in Los Angeles
3338 Oak Glen Dr

3338 N Oak Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3338 N Oak Glen Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath In-law Unit in Los Angeles | 3338 Oak Glen Dr. (Lower)

Some highlights:
Hillside home, apartment is lower level
Unit is independent, no internal stairwell for maximum privacy
Bright, sunlit unit secluded in the Hollywood hills
Original art through out and LED track lighting to showcase the art collection
Maxed out kitchen for entertaining
Fireplace
Fully furnished including beds

Great location!
Centrally located, easy access to the heart of Hollywood, or Studio City and the Valley as well as almost all major TV and movie studios.
One minute freeway access.
Hike the hills or walk the neighborhood including an easy stroll to neighborhood restaurants, stores, Starbucks, LA Fitness, and a 15 minute walk to Universal City Walk. Hike ever-popular Runyon Canyon is a 10 minute drive, or a 2 mile hike.

1 cat negotiable with pet deposit

Utilities: 66/33% Owner/Tenant split for Gas, Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Internet

Gardening provided by owner

...A perfect place to make your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Oak Glen Dr have any available units?
3338 Oak Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 Oak Glen Dr have?
Some of 3338 Oak Glen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Oak Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Oak Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Oak Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 Oak Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3338 Oak Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 3338 Oak Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3338 Oak Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3338 Oak Glen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Oak Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 3338 Oak Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3338 Oak Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 3338 Oak Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Oak Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 Oak Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
