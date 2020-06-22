Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath In-law Unit in Los Angeles | 3338 Oak Glen Dr. (Lower)
Some highlights:
Hillside home, apartment is lower level
Unit is independent, no internal stairwell for maximum privacy
Bright, sunlit unit secluded in the Hollywood hills
Original art through out and LED track lighting to showcase the art collection
Maxed out kitchen for entertaining
Fireplace
Fully furnished including beds
Great location!
Centrally located, easy access to the heart of Hollywood, or Studio City and the Valley as well as almost all major TV and movie studios.
One minute freeway access.
Hike the hills or walk the neighborhood including an easy stroll to neighborhood restaurants, stores, Starbucks, LA Fitness, and a 15 minute walk to Universal City Walk. Hike ever-popular Runyon Canyon is a 10 minute drive, or a 2 mile hike.
1 cat negotiable with pet deposit
Utilities: 66/33% Owner/Tenant split for Gas, Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Internet
Gardening provided by owner
...A perfect place to make your new home!