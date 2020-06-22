Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath In-law Unit in Los Angeles | 3338 Oak Glen Dr. (Lower)



Some highlights:

Hillside home, apartment is lower level

Unit is independent, no internal stairwell for maximum privacy

Bright, sunlit unit secluded in the Hollywood hills

Original art through out and LED track lighting to showcase the art collection

Maxed out kitchen for entertaining

Fireplace

Fully furnished including beds



Great location!

Centrally located, easy access to the heart of Hollywood, or Studio City and the Valley as well as almost all major TV and movie studios.

One minute freeway access.

Hike the hills or walk the neighborhood including an easy stroll to neighborhood restaurants, stores, Starbucks, LA Fitness, and a 15 minute walk to Universal City Walk. Hike ever-popular Runyon Canyon is a 10 minute drive, or a 2 mile hike.



1 cat negotiable with pet deposit



Utilities: 66/33% Owner/Tenant split for Gas, Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Internet



Gardening provided by owner



...A perfect place to make your new home!