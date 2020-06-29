All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3333 Bellota Way

3333 Bellota Way · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Bellota Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
LOS FELIZ ONE BEDROOM Holiday Special Pricing - Property Id: 26873

Holiday Special Price Reduced Great Los Feliz Location! Upper unit in 6-unit courtyard building. 1-car Garage Parking. This TREEHOUSE gem is nestled on a hidden street off Los Feliz Blvd, close to local shops & restaurants, only a few blocks to The Mulholland Fountain, Trader Joe's, Griffith Park, The Los Feliz Village and Atwater Village! Super-convenient! Walk up the indoor staircase (lined with a row of windows) & say hello to your new life! Natural light bounces off the hardwood floors. The living room features plenty of room for dining and entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is a classic hallway set-up - with a bonus nook at the end - perfect as a small office. It opens up to the back door, which leads you down to the patio that's surrounded by greenery; very nice indeed! The bedroom is wide, and will easily fit a California King. The bedroom also has two closets, one of which is a walk-in. Sweet! COIN LAUNDRY ON PROPERTY. Call 323-810-8701. no pets and no smoking on the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26873
Property Id 26873

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Bellota Way have any available units?
3333 Bellota Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Bellota Way have?
Some of 3333 Bellota Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Bellota Way currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Bellota Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Bellota Way pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Bellota Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3333 Bellota Way offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Bellota Way offers parking.
Does 3333 Bellota Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Bellota Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Bellota Way have a pool?
No, 3333 Bellota Way does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Bellota Way have accessible units?
No, 3333 Bellota Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Bellota Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Bellota Way has units with dishwashers.
