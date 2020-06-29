3333 Bellota Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

LOS FELIZ ONE BEDROOM Holiday Special Pricing - Property Id: 26873



Holiday Special Price Reduced Great Los Feliz Location! Upper unit in 6-unit courtyard building. 1-car Garage Parking. This TREEHOUSE gem is nestled on a hidden street off Los Feliz Blvd, close to local shops & restaurants, only a few blocks to The Mulholland Fountain, Trader Joe's, Griffith Park, The Los Feliz Village and Atwater Village! Super-convenient! Walk up the indoor staircase (lined with a row of windows) & say hello to your new life! Natural light bounces off the hardwood floors. The living room features plenty of room for dining and entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is a classic hallway set-up - with a bonus nook at the end - perfect as a small office. It opens up to the back door, which leads you down to the patio that's surrounded by greenery; very nice indeed! The bedroom is wide, and will easily fit a California King. The bedroom also has two closets, one of which is a walk-in. Sweet! COIN LAUNDRY ON PROPERTY. Call 323-810-8701. no pets and no smoking on the property

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5370596)