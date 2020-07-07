All apartments in Los Angeles
333 S Gramercy Pl #4

333 S Gramercy Pl · No Longer Available
Location

333 S Gramercy Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ONE MONTH FREE! Inquire for details.

Cats allowed, one year lease, water & trash included, one parking spot, laundry on site

Shh! You're going to want to get your ninja on and act with stealth and speed cause this JUST renovated mid-century pearl is a too-good-to-be-true hidden treasure. Freshly painted with a sunny cheerful vibe, this spacious one bedroom sparkles and shimmers.

TONS of closets and storage, refinished oak floors throughout and a sweet layout - friends and family will think you have some serious mojo to have landed this place.

The eat-in kitchen is just WOW! Surprisingly large with a twinkling silver gas stove, matte black farmhouse sink and fixtures, a black stainless side by side fridge with a dishwasher; cooking has never been more fun! Did I mention that all of the appliances are brand new?? You can actually have people in the kitchen AND cook. They'll likely want to help you cook, cause those glossy cabinets and to the ceiling hexagonal tiles are just too gorgeous.

Located on a quiet street in one of the most convenient areas of Koreatown. Just off of 3rd St, you can zip to Vons, Ralphs to the east, or just as easily go west and get to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, The Farmer's Market and The Grove in a flash! Even better? The awesome Larchmont Village is even closer! How cool is it to have so much good close by?

With AC, laundry in the building and a covered parking spots, strap your samurai sword on. You're going to have to fight for this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 have any available units?
333 S Gramercy Pl #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 have?
Some of 333 S Gramercy Pl #4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 currently offering any rent specials?
333 S Gramercy Pl #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 is pet friendly.
Does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 offer parking?
Yes, 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 offers parking.
Does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 have a pool?
No, 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 does not have a pool.
Does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 have accessible units?
No, 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 S Gramercy Pl #4 has units with dishwashers.

