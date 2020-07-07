333 S Gramercy Pl #4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

ONE MONTH FREE! Inquire for details.



Cats allowed, one year lease, water & trash included, one parking spot, laundry on site



Shh! You're going to want to get your ninja on and act with stealth and speed cause this JUST renovated mid-century pearl is a too-good-to-be-true hidden treasure. Freshly painted with a sunny cheerful vibe, this spacious one bedroom sparkles and shimmers.



TONS of closets and storage, refinished oak floors throughout and a sweet layout - friends and family will think you have some serious mojo to have landed this place.



The eat-in kitchen is just WOW! Surprisingly large with a twinkling silver gas stove, matte black farmhouse sink and fixtures, a black stainless side by side fridge with a dishwasher; cooking has never been more fun! Did I mention that all of the appliances are brand new?? You can actually have people in the kitchen AND cook. They'll likely want to help you cook, cause those glossy cabinets and to the ceiling hexagonal tiles are just too gorgeous.



Located on a quiet street in one of the most convenient areas of Koreatown. Just off of 3rd St, you can zip to Vons, Ralphs to the east, or just as easily go west and get to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, The Farmer's Market and The Grove in a flash! Even better? The awesome Larchmont Village is even closer! How cool is it to have so much good close by?



With AC, laundry in the building and a covered parking spots, strap your samurai sword on. You're going to have to fight for this one.