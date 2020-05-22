333 North Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

Furnished, Beautiful, designer apartment with classic Hollywood charm, and luxurious details, for move-in early August. Heart of LA.



Seeking a roommate ideally for 6 months (or at least through end of 2019, subject to discussion). Open to male/female, any age; working professional preferred with steady employment.



Apartment is 100% fully furnished down to the smallest details, including a fully stocked kitchen.



**Write me ASAP if you have interest to discuss! **



// LOCATION:



Conveniently centered in the heart of Los Angeles, just south of West Hollywood/Hollywood on the border with the stunning Hancock Park neighborhood. Accessible to WeHo/Hollywood (5-10 minutes), Melrose District (5 minutes), LaBrea district (2 minutes), Grove (10 minutes), Larchmont Village (5 minutes), Downtown LA (20-30 min), Santa Monica/Venice/Westside (25-40 minutes)



// ABOUT ME (current tenant):



I am a frequent traveler, working professional, and am gone traveling for work 90%+ of the time.



As a result, you would have the apartment virtually to yourself the vast majority of days. I am only around on occasional weekends and potentially a couple weekdays a month.



The apartment has 2BR, 1 full bath (1 BR is a large master and would be yours; the other BR is a small 'sunroom' with a convertible sofa/pull-out queen bed, which would be mine when I'm in town). That room would serve as a sunroom with couch anytime I'm not sleeping there.



The apartment is fully furnished in every sense; there is no space for additional furnishings so you will not able to bring any pieces; ample closet and drawer space available in master bedroom and hallway.



// APARTMENT AMENITIES:



Sonos wireless sound system throughout entire space

High-speed WiFi mesh network ensures fast connectivity throughout apartment

Alexa-powered Amazon echos in every room

All lighting is Lutron WiFi and voice-command enabled

Vintage (collector's) antique gas stove

Fully stocked kitchen

Plenty of storage and drawer/closet space for your clothing



// RENT:

$2585/mo

$100/mo (optional for garage in back)



Utilities (high-speed internet, gas/electric) will be split 50/50. Water/Trash/Recycling included.

Will also split a monthly professional cleaning (~$100) if you'd like.



// NOTE:



1. Absolutely no parties or events

2. Neighbors are sensitive to sound, but reasonable - so music should be kept always at reasonable levels and low after 10:00 pm.

3. No pets allowed

4. No smoking allowed inside (tobacco, pot)