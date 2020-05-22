All apartments in Los Angeles
333 North Sycamore Avenue

333 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

garage
bocce court
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished, Beautiful, designer apartment with classic Hollywood charm, and luxurious details, for move-in early August. Heart of LA.

Contact Me via Direct Message

$2585/mo. $100/mo optional garage. Utilities split 50/50.

Seeking a roommate ideally for 6 months (or at least through end of 2019, subject to discussion). Open to male/female, any age; working professional preferred with steady employment.

Apartment is 100% fully furnished down to the smallest details, including a fully stocked kitchen.

**Write me ASAP if you have interest to discuss! **

// LOCATION:

Conveniently centered in the heart of Los Angeles, just south of West Hollywood/Hollywood on the border with the stunning Hancock Park neighborhood. Accessible to WeHo/Hollywood (5-10 minutes), Melrose District (5 minutes), LaBrea district (2 minutes), Grove (10 minutes), Larchmont Village (5 minutes), Downtown LA (20-30 min), Santa Monica/Venice/Westside (25-40 minutes)

// ABOUT ME (current tenant):

I am a frequent traveler, working professional, and am gone traveling for work 90%+ of the time.

As a result, you would have the apartment virtually to yourself the vast majority of days. I am only around on occasional weekends and potentially a couple weekdays a month.

The apartment has 2BR, 1 full bath (1 BR is a large master and would be yours; the other BR is a small 'sunroom' with a convertible sofa/pull-out queen bed, which would be mine when I'm in town). That room would serve as a sunroom with couch anytime I'm not sleeping there.

The apartment is fully furnished in every sense; there is no space for additional furnishings so you will not able to bring any pieces; ample closet and drawer space available in master bedroom and hallway.

// APARTMENT AMENITIES:

Sonos wireless sound system throughout entire space
High-speed WiFi mesh network ensures fast connectivity throughout apartment
Alexa-powered Amazon echos in every room
All lighting is Lutron WiFi and voice-command enabled
Vintage (collector's) antique gas stove
Fully stocked kitchen
Plenty of storage and drawer/closet space for your clothing

// RENT:
$2585/mo
$100/mo (optional for garage in back)

Utilities (high-speed internet, gas/electric) will be split 50/50. Water/Trash/Recycling included.
Will also split a monthly professional cleaning (~$100) if you'd like.

// NOTE:

1. Absolutely no parties or events
2. Neighbors are sensitive to sound, but reasonable - so music should be kept always at reasonable levels and low after 10:00 pm.
3. No pets allowed
4. No smoking allowed inside (tobacco, pot)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 North Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
333 North Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 North Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 333 North Sycamore Avenue's amenities include garage, bocce court, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 North Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 North Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 North Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 North Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 333 North Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 North Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 North Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 North Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 North Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 North Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 North Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 North Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 North Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 North Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

