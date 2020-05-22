333 North Sycamore Avenue

Amenities
Furnished, Beautiful, designer apartment with classic Hollywood charm, and luxurious details, for move-in early August. Heart of LA.
$2585/mo. $100/mo optional garage. Utilities split 50/50.
Seeking a roommate ideally for 6 months (or at least through end of 2019, subject to discussion). Open to male/female, any age; working professional preferred with steady employment.
Apartment is 100% fully furnished down to the smallest details, including a fully stocked kitchen.
// LOCATION:
Conveniently centered in the heart of Los Angeles, just south of West Hollywood/Hollywood on the border with the stunning Hancock Park neighborhood. Accessible to WeHo/Hollywood (5-10 minutes), Melrose District (5 minutes), LaBrea district (2 minutes), Grove (10 minutes), Larchmont Village (5 minutes), Downtown LA (20-30 min), Santa Monica/Venice/Westside (25-40 minutes)
// ABOUT ME (current tenant):
I am a frequent traveler, working professional, and am gone traveling for work 90%+ of the time.
As a result, you would have the apartment virtually to yourself the vast majority of days. I am only around on occasional weekends and potentially a couple weekdays a month.
The apartment has 2BR, 1 full bath (1 BR is a large master and would be yours; the other BR is a small 'sunroom' with a convertible sofa/pull-out queen bed, which would be mine when I'm in town). That room would serve as a sunroom with couch anytime I'm not sleeping there.
The apartment is fully furnished in every sense; there is no space for additional furnishings so you will not able to bring any pieces; ample closet and drawer space available in master bedroom and hallway.
// APARTMENT AMENITIES:
Sonos wireless sound system throughout entire space
High-speed WiFi mesh network ensures fast connectivity throughout apartment
Alexa-powered Amazon echos in every room
All lighting is Lutron WiFi and voice-command enabled
Vintage (collector's) antique gas stove
Fully stocked kitchen
Plenty of storage and drawer/closet space for your clothing
// RENT:
$2585/mo
$100/mo (optional for garage in back)
Utilities (high-speed internet, gas/electric) will be split 50/50. Water/Trash/Recycling included.
Will also split a monthly professional cleaning (~$100) if you'd like.
// NOTE:
1. Absolutely no parties or events
2. Neighbors are sensitive to sound, but reasonable - so music should be kept always at reasonable levels and low after 10:00 pm.
3. No pets allowed
4. No smoking allowed inside (tobacco, pot)