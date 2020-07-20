333 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This exquisite creative residence, designed by artist Chuck Arnoldi offers limitless possibilities. Expansive living space with soaring 16' ceilings, and is the perfect space to have your own private art gallery. This stunning home features finished concrete and maple floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, exposed beam ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and skylights throughout which saturate the home with natural light. Great outdoor space A blank canvas and ready to put your creativity to use!