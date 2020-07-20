All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

333 INDIANA Avenue

333 E Indiana Ave · No Longer Available
Location

333 E Indiana Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This exquisite creative residence, designed by artist Chuck Arnoldi offers limitless possibilities. Expansive living space with soaring 16' ceilings, and is the perfect space to have your own private art gallery. This stunning home features finished concrete and maple floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, exposed beam ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and skylights throughout which saturate the home with natural light. Great outdoor space A blank canvas and ready to put your creativity to use!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
333 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 333 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 333 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 INDIANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
