Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive

3322 Ledgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Ledgewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Meticulously renovated Mid-Century home with big stunning views of the Hollywood sign, surrounded by the natural beauty of Beachwood Canyon. Pull into your 2-car garage and ascend to your private 2 bed/2 bath retreat, perched above street level with wraparound windows and multiple private terraces from which you can entertain, BBQ, lounge and take in the evening stars. Open layout kitchen/dining/living room with high-end appliances. Fantastic furnished outdoor dining patio expands your day-to-night enjoyment of Cali living. Terraced gardens with drought tolerant plantings lead up to a covered patio styled with mid-century furniture, open to canyon breezes. Contemporary finishes throughout. Newer roof, tankless H2O heater, landscape lighting, weekly gardener service, security cameras, option alarm service--you will be well cared for here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive have any available units?
3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
