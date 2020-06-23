3322 LEDGEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Meticulously renovated Mid-Century home with big stunning views of the Hollywood sign, surrounded by the natural beauty of Beachwood Canyon. Pull into your 2-car garage and ascend to your private 2 bed/2 bath retreat, perched above street level with wraparound windows and multiple private terraces from which you can entertain, BBQ, lounge and take in the evening stars. Open layout kitchen/dining/living room with high-end appliances. Fantastic furnished outdoor dining patio expands your day-to-night enjoyment of Cali living. Terraced gardens with drought tolerant plantings lead up to a covered patio styled with mid-century furniture, open to canyon breezes. Contemporary finishes throughout. Newer roof, tankless H2O heater, landscape lighting, weekly gardener service, security cameras, option alarm service--you will be well cared for here!