3313 DESCANSO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access sauna

This stunningly reimagined and restored 1924 Spanish Silverlake View Home offers an incredible blend of immaculate architectural details and posh updates for the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Main level: open concept living, dining, kitchen with private terrace; two bedroom suites, each with their own bath; private patio. Upstairs: a spacious family room, master suite, office/4th bedroom, a~steam room/shower,~private terraces. On the third level, a hideaway view room open to an inspired wraparound deck with vast panoramic views of Silverlake and DTLA;~a dumbwaiter from the kitchen for room service and entertaining. A few features: hardwood floors, period tiling, and fixtures throughout, gas fireplace, steam room, ethernet/coaxial/wifi, security monitoring system,~dual zoned AC / heating system,~fruit trees. Walk Score 91, SL Farmer's Market, shops/eateries galore. Easy commutes to Hollywood, DTLA, studios, and more. Staged for marketing, don't miss seeing this rare gem!