3310 E 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Spacious 1910's Craftsman home, fully remodeled (inside). Located near the corner of Lorena and 1st Avenue only 2 blocks from the Metro Gold Line. Walking distance from the famous Mercadito and only a couple Metro stops from Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo. The home sits on a 5,000 SF lot along with a separate 1-bedroom home. It is a 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms that are completely new. It has a large renovated kitchen with a beautiful antique stove and modern refrigerator. It has a very large living room and dining room and an extra laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The living/ dining room has original built-in cabinets with new floors throughout the entire house. The house is approximately 1600 SF. It includes your own private front yard (perfect for a dog) and a shared backyard. It also includes parking for up to two medium-sized vehicles. Parking is accessible via an alley that has a brand new electric gate.