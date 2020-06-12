All apartments in Los Angeles
3310 E 1st St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:13 AM

3310 E 1st St

3310 E 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

3310 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1910's Craftsman home, fully remodeled (inside). Located near the corner of Lorena and 1st Avenue only 2 blocks from the Metro Gold Line. Walking distance from the famous Mercadito and only a couple Metro stops from Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo. The home sits on a 5,000 SF lot along with a separate 1-bedroom home. It is a 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms that are completely new. It has a large renovated kitchen with a beautiful antique stove and modern refrigerator. It has a very large living room and dining room and an extra laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The living/ dining room has original built-in cabinets with new floors throughout the entire house. The house is approximately 1600 SF. It includes your own private front yard (perfect for a dog) and a shared backyard. It also includes parking for up to two medium-sized vehicles. Parking is accessible via an alley that has a brand new electric gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 E 1st St have any available units?
3310 E 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 E 1st St have?
Some of 3310 E 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
3310 E 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 E 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 E 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 3310 E 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 3310 E 1st St offers parking.
Does 3310 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 E 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 3310 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 3310 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 3310 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 E 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
