3306 London St

Newly renovated artistically designed home in Silver Lake with large backyard. 3 bedrooms plus large loft /3 bathrooms, which includes: new washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, independent minisplit air conditioning in every room, engineered wood flooring, designer faucets, quartz counter tops, custom made tile. 3rd bedroom has its own entrance and kitchenette. Long driveway can fit 4 to 5 cars. Security system included high def cameras, keyless entry and 24 hour on-call response service. Living room has App controlled lighting system. Large backyard is pet friendly and perfect for hosting friends and family! Near Silver Lake Ramen, Lamill Coffee, Silver Lake Reservoir, and Silver Lake Dog Park. Short commute to DTLA Downtown LA and Hollywood. No smoking Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, internet.

