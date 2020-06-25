All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3306 London St

3306 London Street · No Longer Available
Location

3306 London Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
London St. Dollhouse - Property Id: 191039

Newly renovated artistically designed home in Silver Lake with large backyard. 3 bedrooms plus large loft /3 bathrooms, which includes: new washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, independent minisplit air conditioning in every room, engineered wood flooring, designer faucets, quartz counter tops, custom made tile. 3rd bedroom has its own entrance and kitchenette. Long driveway can fit 4 to 5 cars. Security system included high def cameras, keyless entry and 24 hour on-call response service. Living room has App controlled lighting system. Large backyard is pet friendly and perfect for hosting friends and family! Near Silver Lake Ramen, Lamill Coffee, Silver Lake Reservoir, and Silver Lake Dog Park. Short commute to DTLA Downtown LA and Hollywood. No smoking Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191039
Property Id 191039

(RLNE5402263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 London St have any available units?
3306 London St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 London St have?
Some of 3306 London St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 London St currently offering any rent specials?
3306 London St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 London St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 London St is pet friendly.
Does 3306 London St offer parking?
No, 3306 London St does not offer parking.
Does 3306 London St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 London St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 London St have a pool?
No, 3306 London St does not have a pool.
Does 3306 London St have accessible units?
No, 3306 London St does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 London St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 London St has units with dishwashers.

