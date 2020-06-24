Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

3305 S Durango - Fantastic unit with Parking included. This is it the one you've been looking for. Check out this beautiful 1-bedroom1-bath cottage apartment centrally located with easy access to major freeways. Has a classic living room with wood floors, spacious bedroom, impressive bathroom, washer and dryer inside the unit, remarkable kitchen with refrigerator tile countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, freshly painted, carport and privacy fence. Your search stops here don't miss this great unit wont last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4671324)