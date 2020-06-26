3301 Tareco Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking garage yoga

Four bedroom, three bath Mid Century Modern home in a Hollywood Hills Entertainment Industry based neighborhood with spectacular views now available for lease. Walking distance to the gorgeous Lake Hollywood Reservoir Walking Trail, and close drive to Lake Hollywood Park and Hollywood Sign. Minutes from major studios including Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC & CBS Radford. The large, open living room with hardwood floors looks out to a expansive wood deck and view with a fenced in yard below. Beside the living room is a sunken room that can be used as a yoga studio/workout room or comfy den for kids. The master bedroom also has a lovey private deck and view, master bath has tub and shower. The kitchen has a breakfast area and small bar for dining, plus a TV to watch your favorite cooking shows! Hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances, Central air & heat, washer/dryer, and alarm system. No smoking inside.