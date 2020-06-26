All apartments in Los Angeles
3301 Tareco Drive

Location

3301 Tareco Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Four bedroom, three bath Mid Century Modern home in a Hollywood Hills Entertainment Industry based neighborhood with spectacular views now available for lease. Walking distance to the gorgeous Lake Hollywood Reservoir Walking Trail, and close drive to Lake Hollywood Park and Hollywood Sign. Minutes from major studios including Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC & CBS Radford. The large, open living room with hardwood floors looks out to a expansive wood deck and view with a fenced in yard below. Beside the living room is a sunken room that can be used as a yoga studio/workout room or comfy den for kids. The master bedroom also has a lovey private deck and view, master bath has tub and shower. The kitchen has a breakfast area and small bar for dining, plus a TV to watch your favorite cooking shows! Hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances, Central air & heat, washer/dryer, and alarm system. No smoking inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Tareco Drive have any available units?
3301 Tareco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Tareco Drive have?
Some of 3301 Tareco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Tareco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Tareco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Tareco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Tareco Drive offers parking.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Tareco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have a pool?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have accessible units?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

