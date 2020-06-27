330 West 11TH Street

Amenities

Great Live/Work loft in South Park at the Trendy Grand Lofts. Walls of glass bring great light to this east facing unit with an open floor plan and tons of space.. Two big baths and two huge walk-in closets, stainless steel kitchen, washer and dryer inside, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Walk to restaurants, Staples and LA Live. On the same street as Whole Foods. Two gated parking spaces and shared amenities with the apartment building next door, including, pool, gym, volleyball court, basketball court, dog wash area, and barbecue area. Few blocks from Whole Foods and LA Live.