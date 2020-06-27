All apartments in Los Angeles
330 West 11TH Street
330 West 11TH Street

330 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 West 11th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
Great Live/Work loft in South Park at the Trendy Grand Lofts. Walls of glass bring great light to this east facing unit with an open floor plan and tons of space.. Two big baths and two huge walk-in closets, stainless steel kitchen, washer and dryer inside, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Walk to restaurants, Staples and LA Live. On the same street as Whole Foods. Two gated parking spaces and shared amenities with the apartment building next door, including, pool, gym, volleyball court, basketball court, dog wash area, and barbecue area. Few blocks from Whole Foods and LA Live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 West 11TH Street have any available units?
330 West 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 West 11TH Street have?
Some of 330 West 11TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 West 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 West 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 West 11TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 West 11TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 West 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 West 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 330 West 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 West 11TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 West 11TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 330 West 11TH Street has a pool.
Does 330 West 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 330 West 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 West 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 West 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
