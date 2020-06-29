330 S Ave 55

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Arroyo Seco in Los Angeles.



The spacious, furnished interior features laminate floors, fireplace, new appliances and furniture including the 65 LG smart TV and the large 6-piece sectional couch. A stunning open-plan kitchen with an island counter is equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright and airy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored doors and are great spaces to relax and sleep. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, vanity cabinet sinks, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided in the hallway to the rooms. For climate control, centralized air conditioning and heating are installed. The exterior features a cobblestone backyard pathway with a patio and a deck, accessed by 2 bedrooms, can be used for outdoor dining or entertaining guests.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=k6eLEkasPws



Additional Details:

A single-car detached garage with an automatic gate opener and driveway parking are included.



There is storage in the back part of the property that is not for use.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: San Pasqual Park, Sycamore Grove Park, Ernest Debbs National Park, and Arroyo Seco Park.



