Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

330 S Ave 55

330 Avenue 55 · No Longer Available
Location

330 Avenue 55, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Arroyo Seco in Los Angeles.

The spacious, furnished interior features laminate floors, fireplace, new appliances and furniture including the 65 LG smart TV and the large 6-piece sectional couch. A stunning open-plan kitchen with an island counter is equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright and airy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored doors and are great spaces to relax and sleep. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, vanity cabinet sinks, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided in the hallway to the rooms. For climate control, centralized air conditioning and heating are installed. The exterior features a cobblestone backyard pathway with a patio and a deck, accessed by 2 bedrooms, can be used for outdoor dining or entertaining guests.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=k6eLEkasPws

Additional Details:
A single-car detached garage with an automatic gate opener and driveway parking are included.

There is storage in the back part of the property that is not for use.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: San Pasqual Park, Sycamore Grove Park, Ernest Debbs National Park, and Arroyo Seco Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5404933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Ave 55 have any available units?
330 S Ave 55 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S Ave 55 have?
Some of 330 S Ave 55's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Ave 55 currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Ave 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Ave 55 pet-friendly?
No, 330 S Ave 55 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 330 S Ave 55 offer parking?
Yes, 330 S Ave 55 offers parking.
Does 330 S Ave 55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S Ave 55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Ave 55 have a pool?
No, 330 S Ave 55 does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Ave 55 have accessible units?
No, 330 S Ave 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Ave 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S Ave 55 has units with dishwashers.
