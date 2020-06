Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

** HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S REST** Just remodeled! This unit has gone through major renovation. Designer paint, new manufactured wood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet), completely new bathroom and new granite counter tops in the kitchen with new sink/fixtures. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces (tandem). The building is safe and family oriented with on-site manager. Laundry is available in the building. 1 small pet is OK. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Location is close to many of San Pedro's favorite restaurants and shops.