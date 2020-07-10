All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

327 N Orange Dr

327 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

327 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/05/20 MELROSE CBS STUDIO AREA SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 293303

Lower unit; 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, kitchen with appliances, Fridge, Stove and dishwasher. Spacious bathrooms and private laundry with washer and dryer in the unit. Entire unit has high ceilings, buffed hardwood floors, French windows, good size closets, shared common backyard and 1 garage parking.
$2,895 Monthly; $3,245 Security Deposit; Available First week of July!!!
Minimum 1 year lease
Please call or email us for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293303
Property Id 293303

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 N Orange Dr have any available units?
327 N Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 N Orange Dr have?
Some of 327 N Orange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 N Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
327 N Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 N Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 N Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 327 N Orange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 327 N Orange Dr offers parking.
Does 327 N Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 N Orange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 N Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 327 N Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 327 N Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 327 N Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 327 N Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 N Orange Dr has units with dishwashers.

