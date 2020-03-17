All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

3266 FAY Avenue

3266 Fay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3266 Fay Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Enjoy living in a stunning architectural Green-rated 3-story 3-bedroom home, which borders the Culver City Arts District, (in Los Angeles for school district and city services). Almost brand new (2015) with a loft-inspired design, this gorgeous house features a phenomenal open floor plan w/ high ceilings, natural lighting and airy views and 1851 SF (part of a 6-unit small lot subdivision). Ultraluxe conveniences include Bosch appliances, Central A/C with nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and August smart door lock. Concrete floors on the ground level, then bleached hardwood flooring throughout the 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. 2-car garage plus outdoor living areas (private balconies, sliding window doors) with stunning views of the iconic Los Angeles hillside neighborhoods. Walking Score of 84, the home is just a short walk distance to Helms Bakery, the Metro, the Platform & more. Small pets considered with added security deposit. Note that the house is unfurnished. Nonsmokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 FAY Avenue have any available units?
3266 FAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3266 FAY Avenue have?
Some of 3266 FAY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 FAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3266 FAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 FAY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3266 FAY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3266 FAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3266 FAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3266 FAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 FAY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 FAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3266 FAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3266 FAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3266 FAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 FAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3266 FAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
