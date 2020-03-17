3266 FAY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Enjoy living in a stunning architectural Green-rated 3-story 3-bedroom home, which borders the Culver City Arts District, (in Los Angeles for school district and city services). Almost brand new (2015) with a loft-inspired design, this gorgeous house features a phenomenal open floor plan w/ high ceilings, natural lighting and airy views and 1851 SF (part of a 6-unit small lot subdivision). Ultraluxe conveniences include Bosch appliances, Central A/C with nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and August smart door lock. Concrete floors on the ground level, then bleached hardwood flooring throughout the 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. 2-car garage plus outdoor living areas (private balconies, sliding window doors) with stunning views of the iconic Los Angeles hillside neighborhoods. Walking Score of 84, the home is just a short walk distance to Helms Bakery, the Metro, the Platform & more. Small pets considered with added security deposit. Note that the house is unfurnished. Nonsmokers only.