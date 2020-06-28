All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3263 1/2 Primera Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3263 1/2 Primera Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3263 1/2 Primera Ave

3263 1/2 Primera Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3263 1/2 Primera Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,000-square-foot duplex/triplex unit located on the historic neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! The property is walking distance from the Hollywood sign. Not only that, it is a short distance from Lake Hollywood reservoir where you can walk and bicycle automobile free. There are very few apartment buildings in the neighborhood and it's just 10 minutes from Universal Studio, Warner brothers Studio and Disney Studio

This architecturally significant, unfurnished unit has 1 bedroom; 1 bathroom; and 1 car detached - $100 to get the spot/ on-street parking; no permit required. This unit has its private entrance, too.

Its homey interior has polished hardwood floor including the bedroom and kitchen, polished sealed brick floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth marble countertop; and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and brand-new garbage disposal. The bedroom is simply a comfortable space to sleep in. Its bathroom is tidy and neat.

Installed air conditioning and gas heating serve as the units climate control.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available in the unit.

Only small-medium sized dogs are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet).

No smoking in the property.

Water, trash, electricity, and WIFI will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Nearby parks: El Paseo Cahuenga Park, Courthouse Square, and South Weddington Park.

Bus lines:
222 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 mile

(RLNE5085282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave have any available units?
3263 1/2 Primera Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave have?
Some of 3263 1/2 Primera Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 1/2 Primera Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3263 1/2 Primera Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 1/2 Primera Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3263 1/2 Primera Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave offer parking?
No, 3263 1/2 Primera Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3263 1/2 Primera Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave have a pool?
No, 3263 1/2 Primera Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave have accessible units?
No, 3263 1/2 Primera Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 1/2 Primera Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3263 1/2 Primera Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College