3263 1/2 Primera Ave

Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,000-square-foot duplex/triplex unit located on the historic neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! The property is walking distance from the Hollywood sign. Not only that, it is a short distance from Lake Hollywood reservoir where you can walk and bicycle automobile free. There are very few apartment buildings in the neighborhood and it's just 10 minutes from Universal Studio, Warner brothers Studio and Disney Studio



This architecturally significant, unfurnished unit has 1 bedroom; 1 bathroom; and 1 car detached - $100 to get the spot/ on-street parking; no permit required. This unit has its private entrance, too.



Its homey interior has polished hardwood floor including the bedroom and kitchen, polished sealed brick floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth marble countertop; and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and brand-new garbage disposal. The bedroom is simply a comfortable space to sleep in. Its bathroom is tidy and neat.



Installed air conditioning and gas heating serve as the units climate control.



There are an in-unit washer and dryer available in the unit.



Only small-medium sized dogs are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet).



No smoking in the property.



Water, trash, electricity, and WIFI will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Nearby parks: El Paseo Cahuenga Park, Courthouse Square, and South Weddington Park.



Bus lines:

222 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 mile



