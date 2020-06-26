All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

326 North ALFRED Street

326 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths unit located just steps away from the Beverly Center and Melrose Place and a few minutes drive to Beverly Hills & Cedars Sinai. This residence boasts over 1,800 square feet of living space, high ceilings, new kitchen with breakfast area, high-end Pro Series Jenn Air appliances, formal dining room perfect to host dinner parties, central HVAC, inside laundry and an outdoor sitting area with BBQ. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet. This unit is located on the first floor of a 2 story Spanish duplex full of charm & character and spans the entire footprint of the building. The property is gated for privacy & beautifully landscaped. The unit comes tastefully furnished and is move-in ready. It can also be rented unfurnished upon request. Flexible lease terms are available (31+ days minimum), subject to higher monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
326 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 North ALFRED Street have?
Some of 326 North ALFRED Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 326 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 326 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 North ALFRED Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 326 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 326 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 North ALFRED Street has units with dishwashers.
