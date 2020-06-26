326 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths unit located just steps away from the Beverly Center and Melrose Place and a few minutes drive to Beverly Hills & Cedars Sinai. This residence boasts over 1,800 square feet of living space, high ceilings, new kitchen with breakfast area, high-end Pro Series Jenn Air appliances, formal dining room perfect to host dinner parties, central HVAC, inside laundry and an outdoor sitting area with BBQ. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet. This unit is located on the first floor of a 2 story Spanish duplex full of charm & character and spans the entire footprint of the building. The property is gated for privacy & beautifully landscaped. The unit comes tastefully furnished and is move-in ready. It can also be rented unfurnished upon request. Flexible lease terms are available (31+ days minimum), subject to higher monthly rent.