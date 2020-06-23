3247 DOS PALOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely redone traditional modern on its own-gated promontory in the Hollywood Hills. 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with den/office, single-story gracefully updated to suit a modern lifestyle. Updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, large center island, breakfast bar, Cesarstone counters and beautifully finished white cabinets opens up to a spacious and sunny patio and connecting deck with tree-top views. Mature trees surround a spacious, flat and grassy backyard. Features include White Oak hardwood floors; crown molding, natural tones and plenty of windows allowing natural sunlight to flow through and brighten this cozy home. Bathrooms have been updated and master bath features a gorgeous claw foot tub and dual vanities. A comfortable, yet modern place to call home.