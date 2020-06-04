324 S Cochran Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in West Hollywood!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchenet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*semi opened floor plan*

*large Livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*elegant light fixtures*

*parquet wood flooring*

*lots of natural light*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water included!!!



PARKING:

YES



This apartment is located close to the 101, 134, 170 and 5 freeway, Hollywood bowl, sunset Blvd., Runyan canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $2,295.00, DEPOSIT $2,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4673342)