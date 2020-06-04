All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 S Cochran Ave

324 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in West Hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchenet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*semi opened floor plan*
*large Livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*elegant light fixtures*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water included!!!

PARKING:
YES

This apartment is located close to the 101, 134, 170 and 5 freeway, Hollywood bowl, sunset Blvd., Runyan canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,295.00, DEPOSIT $2,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4673342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S Cochran Ave have any available units?
324 S Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S Cochran Ave have?
Some of 324 S Cochran Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
324 S Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 S Cochran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 324 S Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 324 S Cochran Ave offers parking.
Does 324 S Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 S Cochran Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 324 S Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 324 S Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 324 S Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 S Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
