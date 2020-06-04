324 S Cochran Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in West Hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchenet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Apartment features:
*semi opened floor plan*
*large Livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*elegant light fixtures*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
utilities:
water included!!!
PARKING:
YES
This apartment is located close to the 101, 134, 170 and 5 freeway, Hollywood bowl, sunset Blvd., Runyan canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $2,295.00, DEPOSIT $2,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4673342)