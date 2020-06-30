All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

3238 HUTCHISON Avenue

3238 Hutchison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3238 Hutchison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Stylish Spanish retreat with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms the heart of the Culver City Arts District, right next to the Helms Bakery. Enjoy the convenience of being in close proximity to The Culver Expo Stop, Helms Bakery, The Platform, Downtown Culver City, Amazon Studios, the new HBO headquarters, the new Apple TV headquarters, the Hayden Tract, art galleries, grocery stores, countless restaurants and much more. The beautiful landscaping creates complete privacy, and the tranquility of the water feature and fire pit allow create serenity on the days or evenings you just want to stay home and relax, or work from home.Text Janet Heinzle (310) 804 3499 to request showings with 24 hours notice needed. Home is currently occupied, do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue have any available units?
3238 HUTCHISON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue have?
Some of 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3238 HUTCHISON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 HUTCHISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

