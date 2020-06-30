3238 HUTCHISON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Stylish Spanish retreat with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms the heart of the Culver City Arts District, right next to the Helms Bakery. Enjoy the convenience of being in close proximity to The Culver Expo Stop, Helms Bakery, The Platform, Downtown Culver City, Amazon Studios, the new HBO headquarters, the new Apple TV headquarters, the Hayden Tract, art galleries, grocery stores, countless restaurants and much more. The beautiful landscaping creates complete privacy, and the tranquility of the water feature and fire pit allow create serenity on the days or evenings you just want to stay home and relax, or work from home.Text Janet Heinzle (310) 804 3499 to request showings with 24 hours notice needed. Home is currently occupied, do not disturb occupants.