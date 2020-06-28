All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3216 LARGA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3216 LARGA Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

3216 LARGA Avenue

3216 Larga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3216 Larga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Newly remodeled, two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,330SF, Atwater Craftsman only a few blocks from Salazar, Momed, and Atwater Village Theaters. The home features original 1920s hardwood floors that have been beautifully restored, fresh paint throughout, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms with eco-friendly linoleum floors, all new appliances, HVAC, washer/dryer, and new electrical panel. A cozy, private outdoor space allows for a peaceful place to sit after a long workday. Located next to Silverlake, Los Feliz, Echo Park and only fifteen minutes to DTLA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 LARGA Avenue have any available units?
3216 LARGA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 LARGA Avenue have?
Some of 3216 LARGA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 LARGA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3216 LARGA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 LARGA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3216 LARGA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3216 LARGA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3216 LARGA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3216 LARGA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 LARGA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 LARGA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3216 LARGA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3216 LARGA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3216 LARGA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 LARGA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 LARGA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College