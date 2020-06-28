3216 LARGA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Newly remodeled, two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,330SF, Atwater Craftsman only a few blocks from Salazar, Momed, and Atwater Village Theaters. The home features original 1920s hardwood floors that have been beautifully restored, fresh paint throughout, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms with eco-friendly linoleum floors, all new appliances, HVAC, washer/dryer, and new electrical panel. A cozy, private outdoor space allows for a peaceful place to sit after a long workday. Located next to Silverlake, Los Feliz, Echo Park and only fifteen minutes to DTLA!