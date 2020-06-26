All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane

3210 Coldwater Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3210 Coldwater Canyon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy this chic, modern, architectural estate with a salt-water heated pool, hidden down a private, celebrity-laden lane in Beverly Hills, off Mulholland Dr. This resort-like dream mansion has views overlooking the hills, indoors that blend with the outdoors through glass walls, a large heated pool and spa, a huge open main floor plan, and glass doors that slide open to the pool and decks. This is a safe, secure, private, compound-like fortress, with ADT Security and monitoring. The whole family can safely experience and enjoy the glamorous LA lifestyle at this property. Living space totals 5600 sq. ft w/6 bedrooms, 7 baths, 12 decks, 2 kitchens, 2 laundry stations, 3 fireplaces & a 4 car garage. The large master suite has a massive spa-like bathroom, a huge round bathtub with views, and a large open shower. Separate large 1200 sq. ft. guest house with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full kitchen, and laundry station. Garage is 4 tandem spots. Available short term and long term!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane have any available units?
3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane have?
Some of 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane offers parking.
Does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane has a pool.
Does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane have accessible units?
No, 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College