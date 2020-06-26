3210 COLDWATER CANYON Lane

Amenities

Enjoy this chic, modern, architectural estate with a salt-water heated pool, hidden down a private, celebrity-laden lane in Beverly Hills, off Mulholland Dr. This resort-like dream mansion has views overlooking the hills, indoors that blend with the outdoors through glass walls, a large heated pool and spa, a huge open main floor plan, and glass doors that slide open to the pool and decks. This is a safe, secure, private, compound-like fortress, with ADT Security and monitoring. The whole family can safely experience and enjoy the glamorous LA lifestyle at this property. Living space totals 5600 sq. ft w/6 bedrooms, 7 baths, 12 decks, 2 kitchens, 2 laundry stations, 3 fireplaces & a 4 car garage. The large master suite has a massive spa-like bathroom, a huge round bathtub with views, and a large open shower. Separate large 1200 sq. ft. guest house with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full kitchen, and laundry station. Garage is 4 tandem spots. Available short term and long term!