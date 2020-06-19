All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

321 S SAN VICENTE

321 San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

321 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Panoramic view from DTLA to Century City. Nestled in a gated community on San Vicente and 3rd street, this 6th-floor, southwest-facing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium embraces natural light at its finest. Appreciate subtle brightness while brewing your morning drip. From the foyer-like entryway to the open living room and dining area, condo #603 provides tranquility with just enough of a city feel. Gather family and friends (or just one other) to step out onto the large private balcony for sunset views. From the balcony, slide into the spacious master bedroom with two enormous custom closets and an en-suite bathroom with Jacuzzi. The second bedroom exists perfectly as a workspace, guest quarters, or creative artist area. Storage for linens, lifestyle equipment, and apparel run ample. Meet your close-to-kin via short walk to Morton's at SLS Hotel, AOC, or La Cienega Restaurant Row. Energize at the community gym, by the pool, or on the pickle ball courts. Park two cars in the gated garage (tandem). Briefly stroll to Bloomingdale's, Trader Joe's and Target. **NOTES: 6-mo minimum term available. Call Mary Beth 310.432.6400 for inquiries. $500 pet/animal deposit* Furnished, move-in ready, kitchen/diningware, sheets, towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 S SAN VICENTE have any available units?
321 S SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S SAN VICENTE have?
Some of 321 S SAN VICENTE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
321 S SAN VICENTE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 S SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 S SAN VICENTE is pet friendly.
Does 321 S SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 321 S SAN VICENTE does offer parking.
Does 321 S SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 S SAN VICENTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 S SAN VICENTE have a pool?
Yes, 321 S SAN VICENTE has a pool.
Does 321 S SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 321 S SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 321 S SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 S SAN VICENTE does not have units with dishwashers.
