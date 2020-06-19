321 S SAN VICENTE

Amenities

Panoramic view from DTLA to Century City. Nestled in a gated community on San Vicente and 3rd street, this 6th-floor, southwest-facing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium embraces natural light at its finest. Appreciate subtle brightness while brewing your morning drip. From the foyer-like entryway to the open living room and dining area, condo #603 provides tranquility with just enough of a city feel. Gather family and friends (or just one other) to step out onto the large private balcony for sunset views. From the balcony, slide into the spacious master bedroom with two enormous custom closets and an en-suite bathroom with Jacuzzi. The second bedroom exists perfectly as a workspace, guest quarters, or creative artist area. Storage for linens, lifestyle equipment, and apparel run ample. Meet your close-to-kin via short walk to Morton's at SLS Hotel, AOC, or La Cienega Restaurant Row. Energize at the community gym, by the pool, or on the pickle ball courts. Park two cars in the gated garage (tandem). Briefly stroll to Bloomingdale's, Trader Joe's and Target. **NOTES: 6-mo minimum term available. Call Mary Beth 310.432.6400 for inquiries. $500 pet/animal deposit* Furnished, move-in ready, kitchen/diningware, sheets, towels.