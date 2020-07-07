321 S. OCCIDENTAL UNIT 213 # 213

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

STUDIO/LOFT- ATRIUM CEILINGS - DOUBLE HEIGHT WINDOWS- CENTRAL AIR- 2 PARKING SPOTS!

Come join us for an RSVP ONLY Open House!



WHEN: Saturday 02/16



WHERE: 321 S. Occidental Blvd



TIME: 3:00-3:30 pm



How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@OCCIDENTAL to 323-633-0276

A studio with 2 parking spaces? In a central location? Close to the everything you could ever want or need? Are you kidding?

No joke.

This place seems too good to be true ? bright, airy, recently renovated with atrium ceilings that make you feel like you are in a theater; even moreso with your lofted bedroom - or is it a den? The choice is yours!

Imagine surveying the scene from your loft as your friends and family lounge around the spacious living room, with the central air blaring, and the sun streaming through your double height windows. Cook them a feast from your spacious kitchen with plentiful cabinets and granite counters.

And the location? Perfection. You are in spitting distance to Virgil VIllage, Los Feliz , Downtown AND Silverlake. Just bordering K-town enough to really BE K-town, there is tons to do, eat and explore. Cafs and buzzy restaurants are just everywhere. The 10 is not too far either so get to the Westside in a flash!

Pinch yourself. It feels like a dream, but it?s real.



One Year Minimum Lease

One Month\'s Security Deposit

Water,Trash Paid

Gas and Electric Paid By Tenant

Sorry, No Pets.