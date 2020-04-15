All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

320 4TH Avenue

320 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
media room
Venice bungalow in the heart of the Rose Corridor. A secured, keyless front gate gives way to a multi-use sunroom/entryway with original slate tiled floor. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas highlight the beautiful wainscoting and original wood trim. Light and bright, this central living space boasts a beautiful, sunny window bench. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage including a butcher block and stainless steel island, hanging storage rack for pots and pans and a beautiful vintage stove. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms complete this floor. Step down a spiral staircase tofind a bonus room: perfect as a den, office, recording studio, screening room or extra bedroom! Close to the Rose Cafe, Gjusta, Flake, Whole Foods and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 4TH Avenue have any available units?
320 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 320 4TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 320 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 320 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 4TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
