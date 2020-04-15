320 4TH Avenue

Amenities
Venice bungalow in the heart of the Rose Corridor. A secured, keyless front gate gives way to a multi-use sunroom/entryway with original slate tiled floor. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas highlight the beautiful wainscoting and original wood trim. Light and bright, this central living space boasts a beautiful, sunny window bench. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage including a butcher block and stainless steel island, hanging storage rack for pots and pans and a beautiful vintage stove. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms complete this floor. Step down a spiral staircase tofind a bonus room: perfect as a den, office, recording studio, screening room or extra bedroom! Close to the Rose Cafe, Gjusta, Flake, Whole Foods and more!