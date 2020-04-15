320 4TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access media room

Venice bungalow in the heart of the Rose Corridor. A secured, keyless front gate gives way to a multi-use sunroom/entryway with original slate tiled floor. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas highlight the beautiful wainscoting and original wood trim. Light and bright, this central living space boasts a beautiful, sunny window bench. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage including a butcher block and stainless steel island, hanging storage rack for pots and pans and a beautiful vintage stove. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms complete this floor. Step down a spiral staircase tofind a bonus room: perfect as a den, office, recording studio, screening room or extra bedroom! Close to the Rose Cafe, Gjusta, Flake, Whole Foods and more!