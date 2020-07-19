32 HALDEMAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Furnished, spacious, private sanctuary adjacent to the Rustic Canyon Park. The environment is reminiscent of the Big Sur area offering spacious, yet cozy, public spaces. The formal/family rooms including the cooks kitchen center are the axis separating one section of the house which comprises the master suite, a guest room plus a large office area from the opposite wing offering three additional bedrooms, a gym plus a library. The timeless wooden finishes and use of marble complement each other in a familiar gentle fashion. The grounds and gardens are beautifully manicured offering privacy and indoor outdoor living.