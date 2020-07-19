All apartments in Los Angeles
32 HALDEMAN Road
32 HALDEMAN Road

32 N Haldeman Road · No Longer Available
Location

32 N Haldeman Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Furnished, spacious, private sanctuary adjacent to the Rustic Canyon Park. The environment is reminiscent of the Big Sur area offering spacious, yet cozy, public spaces. The formal/family rooms including the cooks kitchen center are the axis separating one section of the house which comprises the master suite, a guest room plus a large office area from the opposite wing offering three additional bedrooms, a gym plus a library. The timeless wooden finishes and use of marble complement each other in a familiar gentle fashion. The grounds and gardens are beautifully manicured offering privacy and indoor outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 HALDEMAN Road have any available units?
32 HALDEMAN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 HALDEMAN Road have?
Some of 32 HALDEMAN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 HALDEMAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
32 HALDEMAN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 HALDEMAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 32 HALDEMAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 32 HALDEMAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 32 HALDEMAN Road offers parking.
Does 32 HALDEMAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 HALDEMAN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 HALDEMAN Road have a pool?
No, 32 HALDEMAN Road does not have a pool.
Does 32 HALDEMAN Road have accessible units?
No, 32 HALDEMAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32 HALDEMAN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 HALDEMAN Road has units with dishwashers.
