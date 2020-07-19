32 HALDEMAN Road

Amenities
Furnished, spacious, private sanctuary adjacent to the Rustic Canyon Park. The environment is reminiscent of the Big Sur area offering spacious, yet cozy, public spaces. The formal/family rooms including the cooks kitchen center are the axis separating one section of the house which comprises the master suite, a guest room plus a large office area from the opposite wing offering three additional bedrooms, a gym plus a library. The timeless wooden finishes and use of marble complement each other in a familiar gentle fashion. The grounds and gardens are beautifully manicured offering privacy and indoor outdoor living.