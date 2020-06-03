All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 Belmont Ave

319 N Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

319 N Belmont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
Boasting skyline views of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood sign, Common’s newest home brings luxury shared living to Echo Park.

With floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in every unit, Common Belmont provides fully furnished shared living that lets you save hundreds of dollars a month by including all utilities, weekly cleanings and household essentials in the monthly rent.

State of the art kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops come fully stocked with pots and pans, dishes, paper towels and more.

Spacious modern bathrooms are designed with shared living in mind and are typically shared between 1-2 people. Additionally, all Common homes have beautifully designed community spaces such as lounge areas, backyards, and rooftops that are shared by all the members of the home.

Common Belmont features-
- NO BROKER’S FEES
- Fully furnished private bedroom, including a full-size bed, walk-in closets, and wood flooring
- Walking distance to Echo Park Lake with pedal boats, fishing and picnic areas
- Minutes away from coffee shops, grocery stores, and popular bars such as Semi-Tropic and The Holloway
- Fully furnished shared spaces including rooftop with fire pits, BBQ areas, and massive pool/spa
- Floor to ceiling windows and washer/dryer in every unit
- Balconies and kitchen islands in select suites
- Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in kitchens
- Fully equipped fitness center
- Bike storage and lockers
- 24-hour package retrieval
- Parking available
- Original artwork displayed throughout the home
- ALL utilities included in the price - heat, hot water, gas, electric and super fast wifi!
- Keyless access
- Flexible lease terms (6 or 12 month leases)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Belmont Ave have any available units?
319 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 319 Belmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
319 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 319 Belmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 319 Belmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 319 Belmont Ave offers parking.
Does 319 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Belmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Belmont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 319 Belmont Ave has a pool.
Does 319 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 319 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Belmont Ave has units with dishwashers.

