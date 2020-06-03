319 Belmont Ave

Amenities

Boasting skyline views of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood sign, Common’s newest home brings luxury shared living to Echo Park.



With floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in every unit, Common Belmont provides fully furnished shared living that lets you save hundreds of dollars a month by including all utilities, weekly cleanings and household essentials in the monthly rent.



State of the art kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops come fully stocked with pots and pans, dishes, paper towels and more.



Spacious modern bathrooms are designed with shared living in mind and are typically shared between 1-2 people. Additionally, all Common homes have beautifully designed community spaces such as lounge areas, backyards, and rooftops that are shared by all the members of the home.



Common Belmont features-

- NO BROKER’S FEES

- Fully furnished private bedroom, including a full-size bed, walk-in closets, and wood flooring

- Walking distance to Echo Park Lake with pedal boats, fishing and picnic areas

- Minutes away from coffee shops, grocery stores, and popular bars such as Semi-Tropic and The Holloway

- Fully furnished shared spaces including rooftop with fire pits, BBQ areas, and massive pool/spa

- Floor to ceiling windows and washer/dryer in every unit

- Balconies and kitchen islands in select suites

- Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in kitchens

- Fully equipped fitness center

- Bike storage and lockers

- 24-hour package retrieval

- Parking available

- Original artwork displayed throughout the home

- ALL utilities included in the price - heat, hot water, gas, electric and super fast wifi!

- Keyless access

- Flexible lease terms (6 or 12 month leases)